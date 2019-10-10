{{featured_button_text}}
Alan R. Anderson

July 16, 1935 - October 6, 2019

Alan R. Anderson passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a long battle with illness. Services were held at Forest Park Funeral Home – The Woodlands, The Woodlands, Texas on October 12, 2019.

Alan was born July 16, 1935 in Forest City, Iowa to Burdett and Jennie Anderson. He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years Karen (Holtan) Anderson; three sons Tim, Scott and Greg; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and many friends and family.

Raised in Forest City, he married Karen Holtan and they moved to Michigan to begin a career that started in the stock room and retired as a Chief Executive Officer of a retail company. A devout Christian, in retirement he devoted himself to family, mentoring several young men in their church, Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church and supporting many in need.

