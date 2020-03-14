Next week, say thanks to a farmer: Letter

Throughout Winnebago County, you will see firsthand the contributions farmers make in our local communities. These farmers have served as volunteers in schools as coaches, FFA advistors and on school boards. They are also active in their churches and community organizations.

During Nation Ag Week, March 22-28, we want to acknowledge all the great people who make agriculture work in our county. From the local beterinarian, to the co-ops to those who provide our family farms with the use of the latest research and technology. When farmers succeed, our local communities succeed.

Let's take a moment to say "thank you" to all who work in agriculture who provide us with food, fuel and fiber as well as positive impacts to our economy and community.

Scott Anderson, Winnebago County Farm Bureau president

