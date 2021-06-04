WWII film 'Silent Night in Algona' to have northern Iowa focus

A March 9 Summit-Tribune story featured ties between the Algona WWII POW camps and Forest City. Also, Hornus did confirm that some scenes for his latest movie will be filmed in Wesley, which borders Hancock County, and casting calls will be made for background players/extras. He said extras often drive in from great distances for filming he has done across the country. He said everyone's names will go in the final credits and on-set meals will be served as well.

"Tell your readers to raid their grandpa's and grandma's, or great grandparents' closets and join us in 1944 north-central Iowa," Hornus said. "We film November 1 through 21 and Algona is home base."

Forest City's new Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa is a museum dedicated to displaying military service artifacts as well as the stories of veterans from all service branches, especially those from northern Iowa.

The center is housed in a World War II vintage barracks building, which was in Algona during the timeframe of the movie. It was transformed and is located on the south side of Forest City. Two other WWII barracks from Algona have taken up residence there as well.