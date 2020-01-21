Winnebago Relay for Life to host potato bar during coaches vs cancer game
0 comments

Winnebago Relay for Life to host potato bar during coaches vs cancer game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Relay for Life will host a potato bar supper during the 2020 Coaches Vs Cancer event is scheduled for Friday during the Forest City vs North Iowa high school varsity basketball games in Forest City.

The potato bar supper will be served from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Forest City High School cafeteria. The cost is $7/adults and $5 for children five years old and younger.

Luminaries will also be on sale and Cabin Coffee will be on site selling lattes with all profits going to Relay For Life. All are welcome to attend.

Winnebago County Relay for Life will also be recognized mid-court between the varsity girls and boys games.

June 27 is the date of the 2020 Winnebago County Relay For Life event and is scheduled from 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in the Waldorf University Atrium in Forest City.

Winnebago County 2019 Relay for Life

About 35 cancer survivors and their caregivers and family eat at the Survivor Supper at the Waldorf University cafeteria during the 2019 Winnebago County Relay for Life.

To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News