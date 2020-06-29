Winnebago public transit gets new operator
0 comments

Winnebago public transit gets new operator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 The Region 2 Transit System run by the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) will become the operator for the Winnebago County Transit service starting July 1.

The county’s transit service had started looking for a new operator when it learned Mosaic, which used to run the service, will not be renewing its contract this year.

Riders can make transportation arrangements by contacting the Region 2 Transit System at 641-423-2262, and the transit system’s dispatch center is open every weekday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People calling to make transportation arrangements should call at least 24 hours in advance to book trips, and trips can be booked up to 14 days in advance.

The transit service is open to the general public, and fares will remain the same.

A one-way trip within Winnebago County is $2 per ride for seniors and the disabled and $4 for the general public.

A one-way trip to another county is $3 per ride for seniors and the disabled and $5 for the general public.

Region Transit System tickets and Medicaid-sponsored transportation will also be accepted.

For more information, visit www.R2BUS.org.

North Iowa weblogo

North Iowa
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News