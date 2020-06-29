Winnebago public transit gets new operator

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region 2 Transit System run by the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) will become the operator for the Winnebago County Transit service starting July 1.

The county’s transit service had started looking for a new operator when it learned Mosaic, which used to run the service, will not be renewing its contract this year.

Riders can make transportation arrangements by contacting the Region 2 Transit System at 641-423-2262, and the transit system’s dispatch center is open every weekday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People calling to make transportation arrangements should call at least 24 hours in advance to book trips, and trips can be booked up to 14 days in advance.

The transit service is open to the general public, and fares will remain the same.

A one-way trip within Winnebago County is $2 per ride for seniors and the disabled and $4 for the general public.

A one-way trip to another county is $3 per ride for seniors and the disabled and $5 for the general public.

Region Transit System tickets and Medicaid-sponsored transportation will also be accepted.

For more information, visit www.R2BUS.org.

