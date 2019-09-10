This spring, the Winnebago Farm Bureau was awarded a SHARE grant from the Iowa Farm Bureau.
The SHARE grant is given to counties who wish to collaborate with other local organizations to provide programs and learning opportunities in their counties.
The grant money was used to provide extraction training for the county fire departments.
On August 28, Professional Rescue Innovations, Des Moines was in Scarville at 5 Star Co-op to provide extraction training for over 50 fire personnel.
Several stations were set up to demonstrate and practice extraction techniques on augers, knife rollers in combines, impalement, grain bins and combine heads.
Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations and this is the Farm Bureau's way of making emergency response teams have the training they need in the event of a farm accident.
Fire Departments from Scarville, Lake Mills, Thompson, Forest City, Rake and Buffalo Center received hands on training in farm-related rescue scenarios.
