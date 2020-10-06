Winnebago County youth arrested after collision with tractor

Two 18-year-old men were arrested on Friday and a third is in the hospital after the car they were driving collided with a tractor in Scarville.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report:

An unidentified car was driving north on 180th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and the car spun around several times before colliding with am unoccupied tractor parked legally in front of a home on 180th/Main.

Three 18-year-old men were in the car -- Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ben Miller said on Tuesday he was unsure which was the driver -- and after the collision, two of them pulled the third, who was injured, from the car.

The two who were able fled on foot and were later located and arrested in Forest City. They are identified as Daetrin J. Kirk and Christopher Sides, no home address given. The injured man was identified as Isaiah Rosalis, no home address given. He was transported to MercyOne North Iowa with unknown injuries.

Trooper Miller said he plans to interview the two men in custody at some point this week and will have more information on the incident at that time. The investigation is ongoing.