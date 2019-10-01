Water Rocks! A team that travels to schools for assemblies throughout most of the year, will be at North Iowa, Lake Mills and Forest City Community Schools on October 9 and on the 15.
This team provides the opportunity to Iowa State University faculty, staff and student interns to present to elementary and middle schools with hands on learning about our water resources. It is a great opportunity for third through eighth graders to learn the science of water quality through energetic musical celebrations.
Winnebago County Extension is sponsoring this interactive assembly to the local schools in the county.
For more information about 4-H and questions about Water Rocks! call the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261 or email Katie at krfell@iastate.edu.
