Winnebago County to consider winter parking ordinance

County roads may be off limits to parking after it snows soon.

Last winter, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders went before the board to suggest a stronger winter parking ordinance for the county. The board had a mixed reaction to that suggestion and the matter was tabled.

On Oct. 27 at the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting, Meinders was back with a new draft ordinance.

This time, he said, he and county attorney Kelsey Beenken worked on the language and undertook research.

"This ordinance does two things: It makes all roads in the county snow routes and prohibits parking on the road during a snow event and for 48 hours after," said Meinders.

It also is written in such a way that the ordinance can be changed or adapted to new conditions as needed, Meinders said.

Those violating the ordinance would be subject to a ticket and possibly towed, though no dollar amount for the fine was discussed.

Whatever ambivalence existed last winter about a parking ordinance in the county had disappeared by Oct. 27.

"I think this is very fair," said Supervisor Mike Stensrud. "It's pretty much the same as in town."