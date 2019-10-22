Winnebago County Board of Supervisors sent a letter requesting entrance into the Northwest Iowa Care Connections mental health region, during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The supervisors agreed on the importance of mental health funding returning to the control of the county.
Doing so, would allow the county to be more proactive, efficient and better at serving the people of Winnebago County.
It would also make it probable to gain better control of their funding expenditures, which according to the board members, were getting out of hand.
“We’ve lost control of our money spending,” said Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby. “There is more money going out of this county to other counties than we are actually utilizing here and it’s happening in all the counties around us.
"It’s all going over to another part of the state, so we’re trying to figure out a way that conforms with Iowa code…where we can control our monies and still provide better services.”
The letter submitted to the Northwest Iowa Care Connections Mental Health and Disability Service was for consideration of Winnebago County’s membership in their mental health region, as of July 1, 2020.
“We want to be able to spend more money on the people of Winnebago County and take care of our people better and probably do it for less,” said Supervisor Bill Jensvold.
