The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors is now having its own discussion of waste management after the county's contract with Waste Management expires on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The Supervisors discussed the most recent contract quote they were provided by Waste Management during their meeting Sept. 10, but took not action as the supervisors want to speak with company representatives directly before making a decision on whether to hire the company or try to do it themselves.
“At some point, you’ve got to look at it: are we better off trying to do it ourselves?” Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby said. “But then what do you do about all the [recycling stuff]? You’ve got to stockpile forever. It’s kind of like some of these scrap recyclers – they’re just stacking it up, stacking it up, hoping the market turns around. It becomes a nuisance.”
Since Forest City has started its own recycling program after its recycler pulled out of the business due to barely breaking even before the issue with China, Durby said he had looked into possibly partnering with the city to do the same thing countywide.
“Forest City’s doing it to and I’m not suggesting buying them, but they’ve got some large numbers,” he said.
The main problem with the contract is the company is now asking for a 5-year contract, though the county had signed a 1-year contract with them in the past.
In addition, the contracted price increased from the $33,000 for the one year to $49,000 for the first year of the five years, increasing incrementally until it’s more than $55,000 for the last year of the contract.
“We have to look at: are these increases in cost something our taxpayers want to bear, because they’re going to get the brunt of it in taxes,” Durby said. “Is it worth recycling? We’re not even sure where it’s going – is it going to a recycling plant or a trash heap?”
The issue has been tabled to next week so the Supervisors kind find out what Waste Management will be doing with the recycling they collect – whether it’s actually being recycled or if it’s going to a landfill or just being held until the recycling market picks up again.
“Well, if we can get the guy here, because I don’t know if it’s worth recycling if we can,” Durby said.
“Yeah, I’d like to get some rationale to these numbers,” Supervisor Mike Stensrud said.
