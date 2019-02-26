FOREST CITY | During the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 19, the board approved the budget in which the county's public health department now has an extra $150,000 after finding extra money in the budget.
Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss said she realized she had accidentally put in a $500,000 item twice and found a couple places to put the extra money, including public health.
After taking down the $20,000 expenditures of the department and adding the $130,000 to the department, she reached the total of $150,000.
“That still is not a guarantee,” Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson said. “That’s like telling the future...In the year 2020, Medicare has already told us they are going to cut us another four percent, and it would be a 30-day labor cycle instead of a 60-day cycle.”
Sorenson said just because it’s in her budget now doesn’t mean it will be next year.
“I’m cutting again so it will help the county so I don’t have to lose services for my elderly and my disabled people here,” she said.
Winnebago County Supervisor Bill Jensvold said no other department has been asked to cut. Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby said although the road department got a cut, it wasn’t as round as the public health’s cut.
Sorenson said it takes her about eight months to get a final payment.
“Just because my fund balance looks bad, I’m working on it,” she said. “But there’s days where my hands are tied because that comes from state and the feds. I finally got them to pay, but now I’m doing the same thing again. It’s just going to be a vicious cycle.”
Public health currently has 109 people receiving their services and four referrals. Last month they had 10 discharges, but two came back to privately pay the department, according to Sorenson.
The budget was approved by Jensvold and Durby. Supervisor Mike Stensrud abstained.
The supervisors also approved the early retirement of three county officials, saying these are offered on a one-time basis and each one is looked at individually.
“Last time we also made it was a one-time offer, and this time it’s a one-time offer, and we’ll just make that one-time offer decision every time it happens so it doesn’t become something to be expected,” Jensvold said.
