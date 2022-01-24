Winnebago County sees $115 thousand in unclaimed property

In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on February 1, State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is sharing the newest report of Winnebago County residents who are in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

"This past year, there was a total of $49 million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt," said Fitzgerald. "In Winnebago County alone, $115 thousand was remitted, meaning you, a neighbor or a favorite local business could be in the database."

According to a press release, under unclaimed property law, when companies and other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of money and valuables in their possession, they are required to report it to the State by Nov. 1 each year. Assets reported to the State include uncashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and more.

"Each year after reporting season, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is filled with new assets waiting to be claimed," commented Fitzgerald. "In an effort to alert those in Winnebago County of their funds, my office has created a list of people and businesses with the top amounts of unclaimed property."

The top treasure hunters in Winnebago County were: Dave Moklestad $16,192.66, Fleetguard $14,990.72, Evelyn Winter $14,964.00, Richard Roberts $13,421.37, Dienye Hart $12,981.39, Darren Beenken $11,355.55, Mavis Bolstad $9,923.07, Mavis Bolstad $9,902.77, Mavis Bolstad $9,902.69, Lorraine Nyhus $9,594.15, Ardell J Brua $8,739.41, Montgomery Michael D $7,775.31, Rick L Grunhovd $7,692.37, Rodney Leroy Ruby Manufacturer's Bank $6,804.62, Mildred L Perry $6,648.50, Ambroson Judy $5,961.36, Lake Mills FNDTN for $5,552.49, Mabel E Knudtson $5,503.61, Timothy Delong $4,516.35, Engebretson Est William $4,415.81, Duane J Skellenger $4,295.74, Dwayne P Geerdes $4,131.00, Day Susan $3,933.80, J and R Livestock INC $3,748.00, and Golly Russell P $3,549.78.

Open 24/7 and at no cost, past and present Iowans can search their name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to locate any unclaimed property owed to them. For additional National Unclaimed Property Day festivities, join Fitzgerald on his Twitter and Facebook pages on February 1 to catch the announcement of even more names. Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to learn more about unclaimed property and the program.

