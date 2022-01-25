Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Caucus Locations

According to a press release, the 2022 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at the following locations:

Forest City Ward 1, 2, 3, and 4 will meet at the Forest City High School. Mt. Valley/Forest D2 and Newton/Forest D1 will meet at the Forest City High School as well. Center and Eden/Logan/Norway meet at Lake Mills High School, and Buffalo/Grant/Lincoln and King/Linden meet at Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center

The Precinct caucuses will perform the following functions:

1) Elect two persons of each precinct to serve on the County Central Committee.

2) Elect delegates, alternates and junior delegates to the County Convention to be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Waldorf University in Forest City.

3) Propose and vote on platform planks to send to the County Convention.

Check-in begins at 5:45 PM; caucus business begins promptly at 7:00 PM. A photo ID will be required to check-in the caucus. Caucus-goers may also register to vote at the precinct location to participate. To do so, a caucus-goer must go to the correct precinct location for his/her current address on Caucus Day.

