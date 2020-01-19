Winnebago County re-ups law enforcement contract with Buffalo Center

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has approved a law enforcement contract to share services with Buffalo Center.

Winnebago County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mike Droessler presented the contract to the supervisors at the board's meeting on Jan. 14.

A three-month contract which had been in place between the two communities recently expired, prompting officials to secure a new agreement.

The $33,000, one-year contract provides law enforcement services to Buffalo Center by on-duty Winnebago County deputies.

Contract service fees were calculated based on Buffalo Center's population, which the 2010 Census listed at around 900.

Emergency calls are already being funneled through the sheriff's office, and the public is advised to contact the office with any questions.

“If there are any problems, make sure to call us with your concerns,” said Droessler. “We are contracted with the city to answer calls, and we already are.”

Buffalo Center city officials will be trying to fill vacant police department positions, according to Droessler.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

