Winnebago County officials express confidence in maintenance supervisor

On Feb. 1, Winnebago County supervisors unanimously approved of the job Ethan Schutter has done as maintenance superintendent of the county's secondary roads department, approving a salary increase.

Schutter, who has served the county for nearly nine years, replaced former maintenance superintendent Mark Johnson last February. Upon the recommendation of County Engineer Scott Meinders and supervisors' approval, Schutter will see a yearly salary increase from $65,500 to $70,500.

Meinders noted that Schutter did an excellent job of overseeing two complex bridge projects. He also said that 139 work orders were completed under his leadership, which is well above the average of 95 annually for the department. It has resulted in a low number of just 16 open projects.

“I think in his first year, he’s had a very positive impact on the department," Meinders said. "I think he’s done very well with employee morale and worked together with the guys.”

Schutter served as a secondary roads engineer and the acting maintenance superintendent previously. The Lake Mills native and resident has been with the department since May 13, 2013.

In other business, supervisors approved a 28E agreement with Care Connections of Northern Iowa. It is a collaboration of six Iowa counties: Clay, Osceola, Palo Alto, Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth County.

Its purpose is to have a coordinated system of care for citizens experiencing mental health conditions or intellectual disabilities. Care Connections of Northern Iowa strives to improve health, hope, and successful outcomes for adults and children.

