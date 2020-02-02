Winnebago County Jail officials seek help with security issues

The Winnebago Board of Supervisors heard from Jail Administrator Rick Caldwell at its meeting on Jan. 14, regarding security and maintenance concerns within the facility.
One of the issues needing attention is a faulty door-lock system. Caldwell said security panels on the doors, which indicate whether or not the door is latched, do not register properly, often errantly indicating a door is unlocked.
“Where the seriousness comes is, when the controller looks at the board and sees red, that means that door is supposed to be open or alarm-off, but they don’t really know from back there if the door is actually open or not,” Caldwell said. “So it’s a security issue to a great degree. One that has been going on so long that most of the girls know which [doors] they have problems with.”
Another issue the jail presented to the board has to do with water valves.
That problem is two-fold. Many of the valves are in disrepair and need to be replaced, but water closets and access paths have narrowed over the years, due to an expansion of the jail’s bed size, creating a tight fit for an average-sized individual to reach them. That access issue creates a second problem, which is reaching the valves to shut them off in case of an emergency.
Caldwell said the inmates sometimes act out while being housed at the facility, and that’s where some of the plumbing emergencies come into play.
“A main problem in that area is that most people that come in are violent and aggressive. They tend to want to cause issues and seem to have a habit of shoving their clothes down the toilet to try to flood the place.”
He said repairs could run up to $10,000. Board members wondered why the logistics of the plumbing weren’t better looked at when the bed expansion took place.
According to Caldwell, contractor John Hansen had been contacted and had sent representatives to the jail to investigate the access problems, but nothing was ever resolved.
The board decided to discuss the matter further with Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken at its Feb. 4 meeting.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.