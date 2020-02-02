Winnebago County Jail officials seek help with security issues

The Winnebago Board of Supervisors heard from Jail Administrator Rick Caldwell at its meeting on Jan. 14, regarding security and maintenance concerns within the facility.

One of the issues needing attention is a faulty door-lock system. Caldwell said security panels on the doors, which indicate whether or not the door is latched, do not register properly, often errantly indicating a door is unlocked.

“Where the seriousness comes is, when the controller looks at the board and sees red, that means that door is supposed to be open or alarm-off, but they don’t really know from back there if the door is actually open or not,” Caldwell said. “So it’s a security issue to a great degree. One that has been going on so long that most of the girls know which [doors] they have problems with.”

Another issue the jail presented to the board has to do with water valves.

That problem is two-fold. Many of the valves are in disrepair and need to be replaced, but water closets and access paths have narrowed over the years, due to an expansion of the jail’s bed size, creating a tight fit for an average-sized individual to reach them. That access issue creates a second problem, which is reaching the valves to shut them off in case of an emergency.