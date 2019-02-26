FOREST CITY | On Saturday, Jan. 19 Winnebago County Extension held a family fun night at the Forest City YMCA. Over 140 people attended this year's events.
The evening began with pizza followed by a variety of activities - BINGO, volleyball, swimming, basketball, billiards and wally ball.
County businesses and individuals contributed financially to make the evening free of charge for all families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.