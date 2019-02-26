Try 1 month for 99¢

FOREST CITY | On Saturday, Jan. 19 Winnebago County Extension held a family fun night at the Forest City YMCA. Over 140 people attended this year's events.

The evening began with pizza followed by a variety of activities - BINGO, volleyball, swimming, basketball, billiards and wally ball.

County businesses and individuals contributed financially to make the evening free of charge for all families.

