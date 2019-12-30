Winnebago County Family Fun Night on Jan. 11

Does your family need to get out of the house during the winter months?
Spend an evening with the Winnebago County Extension at the Forest City YMCA from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 for Family Fun Night. The evening begins with pizza followed by a variety of activities -- bingo, volleyball, swimming, basketball, billiards and wallyball.
County businesses and individuals have contributed financially to make the evening free of charge for all families.
A RSVP is required to assist with plans for food and activities. Please call the Winnebago County Extension Office at 584-2261 or email at xwinnebago@iastate.edu by Jan. 3.
In case of inclement weather, please listen to KIOW Radio 107.3 for postponement or cancellation.