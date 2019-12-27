Winnebago County Extension offering children's programs

Winnebago County Extension and Outreach is offering programs for children throughout the county.
STEM activities
Extension and Outreach will visit the Forest City, Thompson, and Lake Mills public libraries starting January through May to offer STEM activities for school-aged kids.
Forest City's STEM will take place from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 4, April 22, and May 6.
Thompson STEM will be held from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 11, April 8, and May 13.
Lake Mills STEM will take place at the Lake Mills Public Library from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 25, April 15 and May 20.
Registration is not required to attend. If anyone has questions or would like more information, call the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261.
Clover Kids starts in February
Do you have a child in Kindergarten-first grade? Clover Kids for K-1 begins in February and meets once a month through May. The program is designed to foster the development of life skills that are essential for cognitive, social, emotional, and physical maturation.
North Iowa Clover Kids will meet Feb. 13, March 5, April 9, and May 7. Registration is due Feb. 6. Meetings will take place in the commons area from 3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Forest City Clover Kids will meet Feb. 20, March 12, April 16, and May 14. Registration is due Feb. 13. Meetings will take place in the elementary cafeteria from 3:05 p.m.-4:20 p.m.
Lake Mills Clover Kids will meet Feb. 27, March 17, April 23, and May 19. Registration is due Feb. 20. Meetings will take place in room 125, which is next to the Middle School/High School office from 3:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Registration forms can be found on our website: www.extension.iastate.edu/winnebago or you can call the Winnebago County Extension Office for more information at 641-584-2261.