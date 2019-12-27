Winnebago County Extension offering children's programs

Winnebago County Extension and Outreach is offering programs for children throughout the county.

STEM activities

Extension and Outreach will visit the Forest City, Thompson, and Lake Mills public libraries starting January through May to offer STEM activities for school-aged kids.

Forest City's STEM will take place from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 4, April 22, and May 6.

Thompson STEM will be held from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 11, April 8, and May 13.

Lake Mills STEM will take place at the Lake Mills Public Library from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 25, April 15 and May 20.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Registration is not required to attend. If anyone has questions or would like more information, call the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261.

Clover Kids starts in February

Do you have a child in Kindergarten-first grade? Clover Kids for K-1 begins in February and meets once a month through May. The program is designed to foster the development of life skills that are essential for cognitive, social, emotional, and physical maturation.