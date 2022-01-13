Winnebago County Extension kids ring in 2022 with Lego movie-making fun

Kids from across Winnebago County are creating movie magic at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City every Monday night.

Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach is funding and offering the nearly three-month program called The Lego Movie Project and has partnered with the fine arts center for facilities use.

About 20 students in grades three through eight are learning all about movie making with Legos. Within the trendy genre of completely Lego animated movies, known as brick films, this project commenced with a Dec. 30 workshop. It included crash-course instruction on lighting, videography, animation, and story writing. Participants are working together on the project for about two hours each week. Their efforts are leading up to a premiere extravaganza for families and area community members, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

The premiere will include many surprises for the kids and guests, according to Winnebago County ISU Extension council member Nate Forsberg, who is leading the project instruction with the help of a handful of other volunteers including fellow council member HP Kobriger, Forest City High School mathematics teacher Dan Meyer, Waldorf Student Ben Hemsworth, Nate’s wife Ericka Forsberg, and others.

“At the heart of it, it’s all about the kids using their imaginations, creating, and having fun.,” Forsberg said. “Essentially everything in the film is Lego, the sets, the characters, everything. At 13 frames per second, which is pretty standard in brick films, the animation process requires a lot of photos for even a short film, which is what we’re making."

Forsberg has both educational and practical background in creative production. He has performed improv comedy at youth events, colleges, churches, comedy clubs, and just about anywhere else across the country for over two decades. Forsberg said his two sons, 11-year-old Grant and 9-year-old Hudson, are big Lego fans and an inspiration for all the Lego fun on which The Lego Movie Project is embarking. Of course, they are both participating in the movie-making venture.

“There is a whole universe of kids getting into this genre of movie making,” Forsberg said. “It didn’t take long to determine that this could be a really fun program. Each night, we start with our script, and plan what we are going to capture. However, as with any creative venture, there are both challenges and opportunities to add to or tell the story better. It’s amazing to watch the kids use teamwork and creative problem solving skills through the challenges that arise.”

The movie’s two main characters are a brother and sister, Kip and Carrie McAwesome. They live a pretty normal life, except when evil strikes and bad things happen. Then they become the McAwesomes, the most amazing crime fighting superhero duo ever, according to Forsberg.

"One of the themes in the movie is that kindness and compassion, when put into action, can produce good results and solve a lot of problems," Forsberg said. "It's something we could always use more of in our world."

Forsberg noted that the children are participating on teams of builders, animators, and editors. In a recent session, the student crew shot part of a scene against a green screen in which the main-character superheroes fly out of the shot. Soon, they will work with Ben Hemsworth, a Waldorf University communications major and the project's editor, to edit the scene. They will use the green screen and stop-motion animation to overlay the fly-away characters.

“ISU Extension sees great value in investing in programs like this and the lives and education of communities they serve,” Forsberg said. “These students are excited and passionate about this great opportunity to use creative, STEM, and team building skills. It really is a great learning opportunity on many levels.”

The Thompson-based Winnebago County ISU Extension office has provided all the necessary equipment, Legos, lighting, cameras, and many other supplies to make the program possible.

“It’s a chance for kids to come together, connect with other kids their age, use imagination, create something out of nothing, and bring joy to them and hopefully everyone that watches it,” Forsberg said. “Adult volunteers supervise, encourage, and support the kids, but it’s really all the effort and imagination of the kids that makes this happen. During the writing portion of our workshop, I had exercises to help the kids come up various aspects of the story, but the kids just took them and ran with it. It’s been a really exciting experience for all of us.”

In conjunction with the March 12 movie premiere, Forsberg said the students will be using their imaginations and creativity to provide help and hope to others, through fundraising efforts that will take place that night. He said the group plans to donate funds that will help people in need locally and around the world.

Forsberg said the movie premiere will be a “fun family night, full of surprises” for the kids working on the project, their families, and guests. The students will also complete a movie trailer, which is scheduled to be released in mid-to-late February.

We don't have an official title to the movie yet," Forsberg said. "Like the trailer, that's coming soon."

More information will be available nearer to the movie’s premiere date at https://bomanfineartscenter.org.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

