Winnebago County Extension, Conservation Board to offer conservation program

The Winnebago County Extension Office and the Winnebago County Conservation Board are working together to offer a Master Conservationist Program this spring.

The Master Conservationist Program will consist of a series of seven weekly classes that immerse participants in classroom instruction, as well as local field experiences, to help them become better stewards of the land. Through the program, participants acquire a basic understanding of ecological concepts and how to best take care of Iowa’s natural resources.

The Winnebago County classes will be held on Wednesdays from March 18-April 29 at the Titonka Savings Bank meeting room in Forest City (101 Highway 69). The first and last session will run from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., while the other five sessions will run from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The longer classes will involve both classroom instruction, as well as a field experience, while the shorter classes will only be in the classroom. Refreshments will be served at each class. Class topics will include Iowa geology, prairie ecosystems, forest ecosystems, aquatic ecosystems, conservation practices, and communicating and networking. Experts in each field will teach the classes and lead the field trips.

The cost for the entire program is $20/person to cover the cost of supplies and refreshments. For more information, or to sign up, people can contact Ashley with the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261 or Lisa with the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

