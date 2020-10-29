Winnebago County environmental center hits milestone

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is moving ahead with the construction of the new Winnebago County Environmental Education Center. The Board recently received a $250,000 Community Attraction and Tourism Grant, which has helped it to achieve most of its fundraising goal.

As a result, the board is now ready to receive bids and begin the actual construction of the center.

Last fall, some preliminary work was completed at the site. The Winnebago County Conservation Board installed a septic tank, removed a grove of trees, and did some site preparation work. Now, the board is planning to review and accept the final construction plans at its Nov. 9 meeting. Within a week of that meeting, the architect will put together bid packages and make them available to contractors. Actual bid review and letting is scheduled for Jan. 28. The conservation board hopes that if the bids come in at projected estimates actual construction could begin in the spring of 2021, with a grand opening later in the year.

Fundraising will continue, though, to cover final touches, as well as some of the furnishings and exhibits after the building is completed.

Learn more about the Environmental Education Center project by visiting the WCCB website at www.winnebagoccb.com and are encouraged to contact the Conservation Board at 641-565-3390 if they have any questions.

