Winnebago County elections deadlines

PRIMARY ELECTION

Filing period for the June 7, 2022, Primary Election for Republican or Democratic candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 & 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7 – March 25, 2022 (5:00 PM)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/2022primcandguide.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

Supervisor Districts 1 & 3, 22 republican and 13 democrat signatures; Attorney, 75 republican and 43 democrat signatures; Treasurer, 75 republican and 43 democrat signatures; Recorder, 75 republican and 43 democrat signatures.

GENERAL ELECTION

Filing period for the November 8, 2022, General Election for Non-Partisan (No-Party) candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 & 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7 – March 25, 2022 (5:00 PM)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/2022gencandguide.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

50 non-partisan signatures for supervisor districts one and three, attorney, treasurer and recorder. 25 signatures are required for soil and water conservation district commissioners and Ag extension.

For more information, please call the Auditor’s office, 641-585-3412.FYI: In the Primary, one Republican and one Democratic candidate will be elected to that party’s position on the General Election ballot.

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections and Winnebago County Auditor

