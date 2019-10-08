{{featured_button_text}}

Election Day 2019 is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with elections for city councils and school boards being held on the same, for the first time, in Iowa.

Those running for a seat on a city council or school board in Winnebago County include:

City Councils

Buffalo Center Mayor - John Davids.

Buffalo Center City Council - (vote for no more than three) - Jared Bechler, Ricardo Garcia, Debra Wirth, Tanner Weaver and Janell Martini.

Forest City Mayor - Barney Ruiter.

Forest City City Council (at-large) - (vote for no more than one) Kip Murphy and Karl Wooldridge.

Forest City City Council (Ward 2) - Leslie Torkelson

Forest City City Council (Ward 4) - Dan Davis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Forest City Parks and Recreation Board - (vote for no more than two) Missy Reynolds and Chad Reece.

Leland Mayor - Russell Leitz.

Leland City Council - (vote for no more than three) - Kenneth Steil and Susan Krein.

Thompson Mayor - (vote for no more than one) - Dan Swearingen and Daniel Newton.

Thompson City Council - (vote for no more than three) - Stacy Willert, Todd Hughes, Cara Chapman and Troy Fleener.

School Boards

Forest City Community School District (District 1) - (vote for no more than one) - Keila Buffington and Beth Clouse.

Forest City Community School District (District 4) - Kim Severson.

Forest City Community School District (District 5) - Gary Ludwig.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments