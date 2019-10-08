Election Day 2019 is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with elections for city councils and school boards being held on the same, for the first time, in Iowa.
Those running for a seat on a city council or school board in Winnebago County include:
City Councils
Buffalo Center Mayor - John Davids.
Buffalo Center City Council - (vote for no more than three) - Jared Bechler, Ricardo Garcia, Debra Wirth, Tanner Weaver and Janell Martini.
Forest City Mayor - Barney Ruiter.
Forest City City Council (at-large) - (vote for no more than one) Kip Murphy and Karl Wooldridge.
Forest City City Council (Ward 2) - Leslie Torkelson
Forest City City Council (Ward 4) - Dan Davis.
Forest City Parks and Recreation Board - (vote for no more than two) Missy Reynolds and Chad Reece.
Leland Mayor - Russell Leitz.
Leland City Council - (vote for no more than three) - Kenneth Steil and Susan Krein.
Thompson Mayor - (vote for no more than one) - Dan Swearingen and Daniel Newton.
Thompson City Council - (vote for no more than three) - Stacy Willert, Todd Hughes, Cara Chapman and Troy Fleener.
School Boards
Forest City Community School District (District 1) - (vote for no more than one) - Keila Buffington and Beth Clouse.
Forest City Community School District (District 4) - Kim Severson.
Forest City Community School District (District 5) - Gary Ludwig.
