Winnebago County District Court proceedings for weeks of Feb. 2-7

Michael Allen Lancaster, 6/6/1997, Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of "Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)," a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 27, 2019. Lancaster was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,000 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and costs. Lancaster was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Lancaster was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Bryce Alan Long, 12/22/1996, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 17, 2019. Long was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.

Benjamin Dean Steckelberg, 10/27/1988, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Forgery,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills and Buffalo Center Police Departments on May 27, 2019. For Count 1, Steckelberg was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine and prison sentenced were suspended and Steckelberg was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 3, Steckelberg was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Steckelberg was ordered follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.