Winnebago County District Court proceedings for week of Jan. 20

John Charles Kelso, 1/8/1969, Thompson, was sentenced on the charge of “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 15, 2019. Kelso was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Kelso was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Kelso was ordered to obatain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Pamela Kae Orth, 4/7/1960, Scarville, pled guilty to “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on or about July 21, 2019. Orth was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper, 1/17/1982, Albert Lea, MN, was found in contempt of court a probation violation on his conviction of two counts of "Forgery," class D felonies. Vanriper was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Rusty Shane Rogers, 2/20/1989, Clear Lake, pled guilty to “Operating Without Owner’s Consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on May 22, 2019. Rogers was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.

