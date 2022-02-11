Winnebago County COVID-19 cases drop, but reporting may cease going forward

Julie Sorenson of Winnebago County Public health reported to supervisors on Feb. 8 that the county saw a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate among those tested in the previous seven days. She said there were at least 65 positive cases during that timeframe.

The county's COVID-19 numbers are down from prior weeks.

Winnebago County has a 51 percent fully vaccinated rate, which compares to an average of 60.4 percent statewide. She said the new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service (CMS) vaccine/testing mandate for healthcare workers would be effective for her department on Feb. 14.

“I have everything in place, I hope, for when the surveyors will come and I expect them to probably be here next week,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson said that as a result of Gov. Kim Reynolds allowing the state’s public health disaster emergency proclamation to expire, regular reporting of COVID-19 numbers will change. Sorenson said that negative test results will no longer need to be reported, which will make it difficult to obtain positivity rates going forward. She also said that nursing homes and care centers will no longer need to report to Winnebago County Public Health or the state, only to CMS.

“A lot of this positive and negative testing is skewed because people are doing a lot of it at home,” supervisor Terry Durby said. Sorenson agreed.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune.

