Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Brian Wood Barber, of Clear Lake, pled guilty to “No Valid Driver License,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Nov. 11. Barber was ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Zackary Edward Brandt, of Mason City, pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Dec. 16, 2020. Brandt was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 60 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. Brandt was placed on probation for a period of two years to the Department of Correctional Services and was ordered to complete the IDAP program as a term of probation. Brandt was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Zackary Edward Brandt, of Mason City, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for “Domestic Abuse Assault,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Brandt was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail to be served in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services.