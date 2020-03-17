Winnebago County Courthouse closed to public

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors decided to close the courthouse to the public effective immediately after their meeting Tuesday morning, due to the national emergency regarding the coronavirus.

"I think we're better off being safe about this," Supervisor Terry Durby said.

The sheriff's office will still be open to the public, but with limited access.

Additionally, limited public access to the courthouse building will still be available through the west elevator entrance, and the Clerk of Court will remain open at this time as essential court proceedings will still take place.

Public Health will be closed to the public.

The Board of Supervisors said the public should come to the county facilities for essential purposes only and should call ahead to determine if an in-person visit is necessary.

To file papers for the June 2 primary election, call the auditor's office at 641-585-3412 to get the directions to receive the paperwork for the March 20 and March 25 deadlines.

Citizens should conduct business through email, mail, fax or online when possible.