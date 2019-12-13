Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the weeks of Nov. 25 and Dec. 2:
Michael Allen Lancaster, 22, Forest City, pleaded guilty to possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Aug. 27. Lancaster is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2020.
Jon Emil Peterson, 20, Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree, a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between January 2015 and June 2018. Peterson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended. Peterson was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Jeremy John Richardson, 25, Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a class C felony; and Count 2 Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Oct. 6, 2018. For each Count 1 and Count 2, Richardson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years, and ordered to pay a $1,000 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The sentences imposed in each count were ordered to run concurrent with each other. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Richardson was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Richard Lee Roberts, Jr., 21, Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of Forgery a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Aug. 24, 2019. Roberts was sentenced to serve to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Roberts was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Zakary Tyler Schachtner, 19, Garner, had his probation modified on the charge of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a class C felony. As a condition of probation, Schachtner was placed at a residential care facility.
