Winnebago County Court proceedings for the week of Jan. 13

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Jan. 13:

Justyn Dennis Bronson, 12/29/1997, Leland, pleaded guilty to “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 6, 2019. Bronson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.

Kasha Lee Garrison, 9/9/1992, Garner, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Aug. 2, 2019, and August 10, 2019. Garrison is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.

Quincy Monted Robinson, 6/19/1984, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between Dec. 27, 2015 and Feb. 9, 2019.

Rusty Shane Rogers, 2/20/1989, Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to “Conspiracy to Deliver or Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Aug. 10, 2019. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.

Rusty Shane Rogers, 2/20/1989, Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Third or Subsequent Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, 2019. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.

