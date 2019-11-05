{{featured_button_text}}

DISTRICT COURT

Bradley A. Rauk, 41, Forest City, harassment - second degree, 365 days in jail - suspended, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years probation, total cost $215.

Bradley A. Rauk, 41, Forest City, violation of no contact/protective order - contempt, 7 days in jail, $100 fine;violation of no contact/protective order - contempt, 7 days in jail (concurrent with above), $100 fine;violation of no contact/protective order - contempt, 7 days in jail (concurrent with above), $100 fine;violation of no contact/protective order - contempt, 7 days in jail (concurrent with above), $100 fine, total cost $1,140.

Esau N. Luna, Jr., 21, Belmond, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, $315 fine, 2 days in jail, 1 year probation; operating while under the influence - first offense - deferred judgement, civil penalty $1,250, 1 year probation, 2 days in jail (consecutive with above count), total cost $3052.25.

Ernest Henning, Jr., 68, possession of a controlled substance - first offense, 2 days in jail, community service, total cost $355.

Cassandra L. Frerichs, 31, Buffalo Center, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $624.

Brandon S. Finch, 42, Prior Lake, Minnesota, obstruction of emergency communications, $250 fine.

Tamara J. Gronbach, 36, Buffalo Center, possession of a schedule two - controlled substance – methamphetamine - third offense. Gronbach is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, 2019.

Paul N. Hylland, 32, Scarville, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 10 days in jail and $1,875 fine.

Joel Longoria, Jr., 34, Thompson, theft in the fifth degree, $100 fine.

Joel Longoria, Jr., 34, Thompson, trespass, $200 fine.

Joel Longoria, Jr., 34, Thompson, criminal mischief in the third degree, 75 days in jail, $625 fine.

Terry E. Shropshire, 64, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250 fine.

Xavier T. Lebron, 40, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250 fine.

