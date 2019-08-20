{{featured_button_text}}

DISSOLUTION

Jenna L. Roisen and Benjamin R. Roisen, 03/08/19.

Deborah M. Dugan and Bart J. Dugan, 03/20/19.

Rebecca J. and Jon Helgeson, 4/18/19.

Rebecca Franks and Ryan L. Fjelstad, 4/29/19.

Sandra Moreau and Claudner Barthelemy, 6/18/19.

DISTRICT COURT

Michael D. Neusch, 19, Armstrong, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Matthew R. Arthur, 19, Nora Springs, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Matthew D. Palmer, 21, Superior, Montana, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Tevin J. Hesebeck, 19, Buffalo Center, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, $315 fine, 365 days in jail - all but two days suspended, one year probation - extended; violation of probation, 2 days in jail, total cost $1,852.81.

Cody R. Hall, 32, Emmons, Minnesota, domestic abuse assault, 2 days in the jail and $100 fine.

Dawn M. Baker, 38, Forest City, had her probation revoked on her conviction for public intoxication-third or subsequent offense, 62 days in jail.

Adam F. Hickman, 47, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250 fine.

Michael A. Livingston, 32, Albert Lea, Minnesota, eluding, 129 days jail $625 fine. The fine was suspended.

Craig L. Meints, 42, Goodell, operating while intoxicated - first offense, deferred judgment and $1,250 civil penalty, probation for a period of 1 year.

Gabriel Murguia, 32, Forest City, possession of a schedule one - controlled substance – Marijuana, 2 days jail and $315 fine.

James P. Murphy, 37, Algona, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250 fine.

Gabriel Murguia, 32, Forest City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail w/credit for time served, $315 fine, total cost $2,660.20.

Michael A. Livingston, Albert Lea, Minnesota, alluding - 25 miles over the speed limit, $625 fine, 129 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $100.

Crystal M. Cook, 39, Kanawha, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - second offense, $625 fine - suspended, 14 days in jail w/credit time served, total cost $307.

Jereme B. Arruda, 40, theft - fifth degree - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $100 civil penalty, total cost $316.76.

Yamilia Lopez, 56, Emmon, Minnesota, theft - fifth degree, $65 fine, total cost $272.75.

Dalton D. Hensche, 24, Alden, Minnesota, consumption of alcohol in a public place - first offense, $100 fine, total cost $300.

Cody W. Feagins, 34, Knoxville, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $300.

Colton J. Eldredge, 31, Des Moines, public intoxication, $300 fine, total cost $465.

Zachary M. Newman, 28, Mason City, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Steven R. Rodriguez, 19, Thompson, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Kade L. Hambly, 18, Mason City, consumption of alcohol in a public place by a minor, $100 fine, total cost $300.

Chase A. Stokka, 20, Forest City, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Jesse A. Boehm, 22, Buffalo Center, criminal mischief in the second degree. Boehm is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2019.

Crystal M. Cook, 39, Kanawha, possession of a schedule one - controlled substance – second offense - methamphetamine, 14 days in jail, $625 fine –suspended.

Christine M. Kleveland, 41, Thompson, assault – deferred judgement, $315 civil penalty - one-half of the civil penalty was suspended, probation for a period of 1 year.

Jordan L. Meier, 20, Forest City, had his probation revoked on his conviction for the charges of count two - failure to affix a drug tax stamp and count three - unlawful possession of a prescription drug. For count two - an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750 fine. For count three - 50 days in jail and $315.

Jordan L. Meier, 20, Forest City, probation revoked on his conviction for the charges of count two - burglary in the second degree and count three - burglary in the third degree. For count two, an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. For count three, an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750.

Jordan L. Meier, 20, Forest City, probation revoked on his conviction for the charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and three counts of burglary in the third degree. For each count, sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and $625.

