DISTRICT COURT

Eric E. Griffin, 54, Northwood, count 1 - possession of a schedule I controlled substance - marijuana, and count 2 - possession of a schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine.  For count 1, serve two days in jail and $315 fine. For count 2, two days in jail and $315 fine. 

Penny M. Hammer, 51, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 14 days in jail and $1,875 fine.

Ralph B. Highlander, 55, Lake Mills, contempt of court for his conviction on the charge of manufacture a schedule I controlled substance – marijuana, 90 days in jail. 

Ashton J. James, 36, Delavan, Minnesota, count 2 - carrying weapons and count 3 - possession of a schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine.  For count 2, deferred judgment, two years on probation, and $625 civil penalty. The civil penalty was suspended.  For count 3, deferred judgment and $315, probation for a 2 years.

James A. Kozitza, 71, Thompson, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 180 days in jail, with all but 14 days suspended, $1,250 and probation for 2 years.

Penny M. Morris, 36, Klemme, assault on a peace officer, 365 days in jail, with all days suspended, $315 fine, and probation for 1 year.

Aubrey L. O’Dell, 21, Forest City, count 1 - gathering where controlled substances unlawfully used and count 3 - possession of a schedule II controlled substance -methamphetamine. For count 1, deferred judgment and $750 civil penalty.  The civil penalty was suspended. For count 3, deferred judgment, $750 civil penalty and 5 years of probation.

Zachery D. Orlovsky, 27, Belmond, count 1 - child endangerment and count 2 - driving while barred. For count 1, 180 days in jail, with all but 7 days suspended, $625 fine and 1 year of probation. The fine was suspended. For count 2, 7 days in jail and $625 fine. 

Omar J. Rivera, 33, Mason City, possession of a schedule I controlled substance – marijuana, 2 days in jail and $315 fine.

Adam P. Pederson, 29, Fertile, count 1 - driving while barred and count 2 - operating while intoxicated – second offense.  For count 1, 365 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended and $625 fine.  For count 2, 365 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended, $1,875 fine and probation for 2 years.

Ramiro T. Resendiz, 19, Rake, possession of a schedule I controlled substance – marijuana - with intent to deliver, deferred judgment, $750 civil penalty and probation for 3 years. The civil penalty was suspended.   

Casey Jo N. Snow, 35, Mankato, Minnesota, count 1 - carrying weapons, count 2 -possession of a schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine and count 4 - carrying weapons.  For count 1, deferred judgment and $315 civil penalty. For count 2, deferred judgment and $315 civil penalty. For count 4, deferred judgment and $315 civil penalty. The civil penalties were suspended.  Probation for a period of 1 year.

Steven D. Strand, 68, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 365 days in jail, with all but 14 days suspended, $1,875.00 fine, probation for 2 years; domestic abuse assault, 2 days in jail and $65.

Jesse J. Thompson, 48, Mason City, contempt of court for the charges of count 1 –eluding and count 2 - operating while intoxicated - first offense, 14 days in jail.

Matthew R. Ankeny, 29, Austin, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, 14 days in jail and $625.00 fine - suspended. 

Heather L. Hanson, 28, Lake Mills, county 1 - operating while intoxicated – first offense and count 2 - assault with intent to inflict serious injury.  For count 1, 2 days in jail and $1,250. For Count 2, 7 days in jail and $625 fine (suspended).

Blake A. Peterson, 25, Carpenter, possession of a schedule I controlled substance – marijuana, 2 days in jail and $315.00 fine.

Jonah P. Remker, 24, Owattona, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance - marijuana, a deferred judgment and $750 civil penalty, placed on probation for a period of 5 years.

Martin S. Tindall, 33, Forest City, count - intimidation with a dangerous weapon, an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750.  The prison sentenced was suspended and probation for a period of 5 years.

Carl D. Werstein, 36, Leland, conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance – marijuana, indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750 fine.  The fine and prison sentence were suspended and probation for a period of 5 years.

Charles G. Barnish, 43, Mason City, possession of a schedule II controlled substance – second offense - methamphetamine, 7 days in jail and $750 fine. The fine was suspended.

Cole A. Beck, 24, Buffalo Center, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250.

Cynthia R. Bolie, 62, Forest City, public intoxication – third offense, 2 days in jail and $625 fine.

Tony L. Gaston, 48, Forest City, no valid driver license, $200 fine.

Andrew J. Knudtson, 22, Forest City, violated the terms of probation on the charge of possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance - methamphetamine.  Knudtson was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Knudtson shall remain in custody until bed space is available. 

Matthew R. Springsteel, 35, Hollandale, Minnesota, count 1 - possession of a schedule II controlled substance - methamphetamine, 14 days in jail and $315 fine.

Troy Lee Berg, 38, Forest City, possession of a schedule II controlled substance – second offense - marijuana, two days in jail, $315.

Jaybird W. Maher, 42, Emmons, Minnesota, probation revoked on the charge of domestic abuse assault, 90 days in jail. 

Eric J. Bryan, 24, Leland, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 180 days in jail, with all but 7 days suspended, $1,875 fine and probation for a period of 2 years.

Christopher M. Hoeft, 40, Forest City, probation revoked on the charge of possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance - methamphetamine, indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and $1,000.

Cody A. Hinton, 25, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days jail and $1,250. Fine.

Ronda S. Arruda, 35, Woden, possession of a schedule I controlled substance - marijuana), deferred judgment, $315 civil penalty, probation for a period of one year. 

Spencer A. Bryan, 18, Forest City, count one, burglary in the third degree, deferred judgment, $750 civil penalty, probation for a period of three years.

Lavelle Lei Cook, 23, Forest City, operating while intoxicated - first offense, deferred judgment, $1,250 civil penalty, probation for a period of one year. 

Adrian T. Elton, 25, Mason City, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 14 days in the jail and $1,875 fine.

