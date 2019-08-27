Collin R. Blackstad, 26, Rake, operating while intoxicated – first offense, two days in jail and $1,250.
Ricky E. Murra, 58, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 7 days in jail and $1,250.
Angela R. Strait, 31, Manly, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250.
Braxton A. Schroeder, 33, Forest City, controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison with credit for time served - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 5 years probation, total cost $682.50.
Randy Koppen, 59, Leland, criminal mischief - fifth degree - deferred judgement, $625 civil penalty, 2 years probation, total cost $5,750.
Kristal L. Oaches, 42, Rake, theft 5th degree, $100 fine, total cost $320.
Teiyana R. Coronado, 18, Lake Mills, rabies vaccination violation, $200 fine, total cost $480.
Georgina A. Sutil, 48, Lake Mills, animal at large, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Kenneth W. Brown, 28, Forest City, deferred judgment revoked on his charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, 2 days in jail and $315, total cost total cost $1,052.50.
Jennifer L. Daniel, 43, Forest City, no valid driver’s license, $200 fine.
Logan J. Hagen, 25, Forest City, possession of a schedule one controlled substance – second offense – marijuana, 4 days in jail and $315 fine, total cost $700.25.
Drew D. Manning, 23, Lake Mills, possession of a schedule one controlled substance - marijuana, 2 days in jail and $315 fine, total cost $700.25.
Rakailla N. Pauley, 21, Denison, possession of a schedule one controlled substance - marijuana), 2 days in jail and $315 fine, total cost $732.25.
Zachary S. Penning, 34, Swea City, contempt of court for a probation violation regarding his conviction on the charge of driving while barred, 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail, total cost $2,329.19.
Joshua L. Mathahs, 22, Buffalo Center, operating without owner’s consent, deferred judgment, $625 civil penalty and probation for a period of 2 years.
Andrew B. Troe, 22, Lake Mills, possession of a schedule one controlled substance – marijuana, 2 days jail and $315 fine.
Weston W. Zuehl, 36, Albert Lea, Minnesota, count one - eluding and count two -possession of a schedule one controlled substance – marijuana. For count one, Zuehl indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750fine - prison sentence and fine were suspended; probation for a period of 3-5 years. For count two, 2 days in jail and $315 fine.
Christine M. Kleveland, 41, Thompson, assault - deferred judgement, $315 civil penalty, one year probation, total cost $500.
Dustin J. Olson, 37, Buffalo Center, violation of no contact order, 7 days in jail with credit for time served, $65 fine, total cost $327.75.
Dustin J. Olson, 37, Buffalo Center, violation of no contact order, 7 days in jail with credit for time served, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Charlie V. Boone, 28, Des Moines, interference with official acts, $250 fine, 2 days in jail with credit for time served; public intoxication, 2 days in jail with credit for time served, $100 fine, total cost $717.50.
Jameson B. Bachman, 21, Des Moines, public intoxication, total cost $195.
Stephanie N. Finch, 37, Leland, 5th degree theft, $100 fine, total cost $428.88.
Kamden R. Larson, 18, Albert Lea, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $320.
Jennifer L. Daniel, 43, Forest City, no valid drivers license, $200 fine, total cost $436.
Robert C. Anderson, 41, Lake Mills, burglary in the third degree. Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 10, 2019.
Jose R. Deleon, Jr., 19, Lake Mills, count one - use of a person under age 18 in the drug trade,count three - possession of a schedule one controlled substance – MDMA - with intent to deliver, and count five - possession of a schedule one controlled substance – marijuana - with Intent to deliver. Deleon is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24, 2019.
Joshua J. Faber, 38, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250 fine.
Donald H. Stigney, 39, Albert Lea, Minnesota, count one - possession of a schedule two controlled substance – second offense – methamphetamine, and count four - intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Stigney is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2019.
Donald H. Stigney, 39, Albert Lea, Minnesota, count one - burglary in the third degree. Stigney is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2019.
Seth A. Arnold, 31, Joice, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for driving while barred, 7 days in the jail and $625 fine.
