DISTRICT COURT
Brandon L. Brown, 38, Garner, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, 10 days in jail and $625 fine - suspended.
Fernando Delgado, 33, Rake, count one - child endangerment and count two - operating while intoxicated – First Offense. Count one, 21 days in jail $625 - suspended. For count two, 2 days jail and $1,250 fine.
Kassidy E. Quisling, 25, Manly, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 10 days in jail and $1,875 fine.
Benjamin D. Steckelberg, 31, count one – forgery and count three - possession of a schedule one controlled substance – marijuana. Steckelberg is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2020.
Crystal M. Wallskog, 23, Algona, possession of a schedule two controlled substance – methamphetamine – third offense - indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750 fine - suspended.
Alicia S. Villarreal, 30, Albert Lea, Minnesota, count one - possession of a schedule two - controlled substance – methamphetamine and count two - possession of a prescription drug. For count one, 2 days in jail and $315. For count two, 2 days in jail and $315 fine.
Crystal M. Wallskog, 23, Algona, assault causing bodily injury, 14 days in jail and $315.
Adam P. Pederson, 29, Fertile, contempt of court regarding his convictions for count one - driving while barred and count two - operating while intoxicated – second offense, 30 days in jail.
