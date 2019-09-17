DISSOLUTIONS
Amanda C. Maier and Harry D. Vrieze, 8/14/19.
Ona D. Ellingson and Rory C. Knudtson, 8/19/19.
DISTRICT COURT
Jesse A. Boehm, 22, Buffalo Center, criminal mischief in the second degree, deferred judgment, $750 civil penalty, suspended, and victim restitution, probation for a period of 3-5 years.
Joseph M. Dupont, 27, Lake Mills, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in the jail and $1,250 fine.
Shannon M. Miller, 44, Lake Mills, assault causing bodily injury, 45 days in jail and $315 fine.
Donald H. Stigney, 40, Albert Lea, Minnesota, count one - possession of a schedule two controlled substance – second offense (methamphetamine) and count four - intimidation with a dangerous weapon. For count one, indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two (2) years and $625 fine - suspended. For count four, Stigney an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750 fine - suspended.
Donald H. Stigney, 40, Albert Lea, Minnesota, count one - burglary in the third degree, an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five (5) years and $750 fine - suspended.
Steven D. Strand, 69, Forest City, election misconduct in the third degree, $315 fine.
Brian L. Santee, 53, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in jail and $1,250 fine.
Carlos L. Simons, Sr., 58, Forest City, possession of a schedule one - controlled substance (marijuana), 2 days in jail and ordered to pay a $315 fine.
Lynnae B. Voortmann, 47, Buffalo Center, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 10 days in jail and $1,875 criminal fine.
Zackary E. Brandt, 30, Forest City, probation revoked on his convictions for domestic abuse assault, burglary in the third degree, theft in the third degree and operation without owner’s consent, 725 days in jail.
Seth A. Arnold, 31, Fertile, count one - driving while barred, 180 days in jail w/173 days suspended, $625 fine, 1 year probation;count two - contempt, 7 days in jail, total cost $1,525.94.
Mark A. Gruis, 21, Forest City, violation of no contact order/protective order, $65 fine, total cost $787.75.
Dustin J. Olson, 37, Buffalo Center, violation of no contact/protective order, 7 days in jail w/credit time served, $65 fine, total cost $703.44.
Dustin M. Johnson, 38, Forest City, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $330.
Julie A. Farris, 59, Lake Mills, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Noel Longoria Jr., 34, Thompson, criminal mischief - fifth degree, $100 fine, total cost $326.
Andrew J. Sterrenberg, 33, Forest City, violation of no contact/protective order, 14 days in jail, $100 fine, total cost $294.
Craig C. Fox, 62, Lake Mills, theft - fifth degree - deferred judgement, $65 civil penalty, 1 year probation, total cost $300.
Holly S. Aukes, 36, Lake Mills, child endangerment - deferred judgment, $625 civil penalty and 1 year probation.
Orlando C. Baez, 32, Forest City, conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Baez is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22, 2019.
Natalie I. Formanek, 22, Forest City, possession of a schedule one controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver - deferred judgment, $75o civil penalty – suspended, 2 years probation.
Trevor M. McNamara, 18, Bancroft, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days in the jail and $1,250 fine.
Colby A. Monson, 40, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – second offense, 365 days in the jail, with all but 14 days suspended, $1,875 fine 2 years probation.
Jeremy J. Richardson, 44, Lake Mills, count one - delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and count two - delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Richardson is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22, 2019.
Brandon O. Riley, 38, Mason City, domestic abuse assault, 5 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 1 year, and $750 fine – suspended.
John C. Straub, 35, Fernandina Beach, Florida, possession of a schedule one controlled substance (marijuana), 2 days in the jail and $315 fine.
Sarah J. Perry, 38, Lake Mills, was found in contempt of court for a probation violation regarding her conviction on the charge of theft in the fourth degree 7 days jail.
Erik S. Miller, II, 24, Lake Mills, deferred judgment revoked on the charge of “Possession of a schedule one - controlled substance – marijuana, 2 days in jail and $315 fine.
