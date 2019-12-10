DISTRICT COURT
Aric E. Berg, 35, Lonsdale, Minnesota, theft in the second degree. Berg is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2020.
Nathan M. Hatfield, 42, Fairmont, Minnesota, burglary in the third degree, an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750 fine - both were suspended, probation for a period of 5 years.
Dana K. Morel, 38, Forest City, operating while intoxicated – first offense, deferred judgment and $1,250 civil penalty, probation for a period of one year; failure to maintain control, $100 fine.
Jesse M. Quail, 24, Forest City, driving while barred, 7 days in jail and $625 fine - fine was suspended.
Nicholas A. Rose, 25, Cresco, no valid driver’s license, $200 fine; speeding, $80 fine.
Crystale A. Veal, 31, Lake Mills, driving while barred, 30 days in jail and $625 fine - fine was suspended; driving while barred, 30 days in jail and $625 fine - fine was suspended.
Jaimie V. Nunez, 41, Forest City, deferred judgment revoked on his conviction for possession of a schedule one controlled substance – marijuana - with intent to deliver, an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 5 years $750 fine - fine and prison sentence were suspended; probation for 5 years, committed to a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.
Matthew S. Lunning, 28, Forest City, contempt of court for a probation violation on his convictions of four counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, 30 days in jail.
