Robert C. Anderson, 41, Lake Mills, burglary in the third degree, indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and $750 fine. The prison sentence was suspended and probation for a period of 3-5 years.
Nicholas J. Rosenstiel, 38, Ventura, driving while barred, 30 days in jail and $625 fine.
Joe A. Garcia, 31, Wells, Minnesota, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and $625 fine – suspended.
Nathan M. Hatfield, 42, Fairmont, Minnesota, burglary in the third degree. Hatfield is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15, 2019.
Julie L. Knudson, 49, Titonka, operating while intoxicated – first offense - deferred judgment and $1,250 civil penalty.
Turner R. Mattson, 28, Clear Lake, possession of a schedule one - controlled substance – marijuana - deferred judgment, $315 civil penalty, 1 year probation.
Holly S. Aukes, 36, Lake Mills, child endangerment - deferred judgement, $625 fine - suspended, 1 year probation, total cost $265.
Natalie I. Formanek, 21, Forest City, controlled substance violation - deferred judgement, 2 years probation, $750 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $365.
Brandon O. Riley, Mason City, domestic abuse assault - third of subsequent offense, $750 fine - suspended, 5 years in prison with credit time served, total cost $325.93.
Nathan A. Gambell, 32, Forest City, violation of no contact/protective order - contempt, 7 days in jail with credit time served, $65 fine -suspended, total cost $389.15.
Thomas W. Banta, 51, Belmond, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $282.75.
Brenda G. Hanna, 61, Forest City, assault, $100 fine, total cost $255.
Debra Kleveland, 44, Joice, theft - fifth degree, $65 fine, total cost $407.26.
Nathan A. Gambell, 32, Forest City, violation of no contact/protective order - contempt, $65 fine - suspended, 7 days in jail with credit time served, total cost $60.
Jordi J. Rodriguez Ocotlan, 20, disorderly conduct, Armstrong, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Sarah J. Perry, 38, Lake Mills, theft - fourth degree, 180 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, 1 year probation, probation extended 1 year; contempt, 7 days in jail; total cost $1,374.09.
John C. Straub, 35, Fernandina Beach, Florida, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail with credit time served, $315 fine, total cost $660.25.
Mitchell A. Storby, 30, Lake Mills, theft - fifth degree - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $100 civil penalty, total cost $225.
Erik S. Miller II, 24, Lake Mills, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, $315 fine, 2 days in jail, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $820.25.
Joe A. Garcia, 31, Wells, Minnesota, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, 2 years in prison, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $100.
Cassy A. Gambell, 31, Forest City, violation of no contact order, 7 days in jail, total cost $435.
Turner R. Mattson, 28, Lubbock, Texas, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, $315 civil penalty, 1 year probation, total cost $540.
Christopher W. Kackley, 38, Fort Dodge, count one - possession of contraband and count two - possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Kackley is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, 2019.
Anthony Kokakis, 49, Rake, possession of a schedule one controlled substance - marijuana - 2 days jail and $315 fine.
Jon E. Peterson, 40, Forest City, fraudulent practice in the first degree. Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, 2019.
Jon P. Coronado, 23, Lake Mills, disorderly conduct - loud or raucous noise, $65 fine; criminal mischief - 5th degree, 2 days in jail, $100 fine, total cost $627.75.
Anthony Kokakis, 49, Parksville, New York, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $735.25.
Irma F. Hernandez, 42, Lake Mills, animal at large, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Andrew J. Sterrenberg, 33, Forest City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, third or subsequent offense, 180 days with all but 10 suspended, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years probation, total cost $416.50.
Jose R. DeLeon Jr., 19, use of a minor in a drug trade - deferred judgement, $1,000 civil penalty - suspended, 5 years probation; controlled substance violation - deferred judgement, 5 years probation, $1,000 civil penalty - suspended; controlled substance violation - deferred judgement, $750 civil penalty, 5 years probation, total cost $1,125.
Cortney L. Barbosa, 27, Laurens, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $330.
Jan K. Brom, 75, Lake Mills, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, credit for time served, $315 fine, total cost $940.
Nicholas A. Pappas, 27, Mason City, no valid driver's license, $200 fine, total cost $370.
Cortney L. Barbosa, 27, Laurens, operating while intoxicated – first offense, 2 days and $1,250 fine.
Tyler A. Doss, 22, Forest City, count one, trespass, and count two, criminal mischief in the fifth degree - deferred judgment; $200 civil penalty for count one and $100 civil penalty for county two, 1 year probation.
Jessica R. Hartsock, 27, Buffalo Center, domestic abuse assault - deferred judgment and $315 civil penalty, 1 year probation.
Gabriel D. Melendez, 29, Lake Mills, fraudulent use of a credit card - deferred judgment and $625. 2 years probation.
Eric Deon O’Neal II, 19, Forest City, possession of a schedule one - controlled substance –marijuana - deferred judgment and $315 civil penalty, 1 year probation.
Richard L. Roberts, Jr., 31, Forest City, forgery. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, 2019.
Andrew J. Sterrenberg, 33, Forest City, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for domestic abuse assault - 14 days in jail and probation was extended an additional year.
Brandon S. Finch, 22, Leland, trespass - deferred judgement, $200 civil penalty, 1 year probation, total cost $1,000.
Ann M. Haroldson, 59, Emmons, Minnesota, theft fifth degree, 14 days in jail, $100 fine, total cost $334.07.
Austin A. Stokka, 24, Lake Mills, prohibited practices, $100 fine, total cost $1,011.74.
