FOREST CITY | The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, along with the Winnebago County Conservation Board, have received a $400,000 grant from the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Family Foundation on behalf of their Environmental Education Center Capital Campaign.
The grant is the largest of 10 the two organizations have received thus far for the project. In addition to the grants, the Capital Campaign has also raised over $145,000 from individual donors and businesses.
This latest donation means the campaign has now raised over $900,000 of the $1.2 million or 75 percent of the goal for the project. It is hoped ground breaking for the center will occur later this year, with a grand opening sometime in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.