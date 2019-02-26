Try 1 month for 99¢
Hanson Foundation Grant

Accepting the donation (from left to right) are Larry Vold (Friends Foundation), Tim Ranes (Friends Foundation), Robert Schwartz (WCCB Director), Tim Missal (Friends Foundation/WCCB), Dennis Busta (President/CEO of Manufacturer's Bank and Trust and Hanson Foundation Community Adviser), Jeff Schmidt (WCCB) and Paul Fitzgerald (Friends Foundation).

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FOREST CITY | The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, along with the Winnebago County Conservation Board, have received a $400,000 grant from the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Family Foundation on behalf of their Environmental Education Center Capital Campaign.

The grant is the largest of 10 the two organizations have received thus far for the project. In addition to the grants, the Capital Campaign has also raised over $145,000 from individual donors and businesses.

This latest donation means the campaign has now raised over $900,000 of the $1.2 million or 75 percent of the goal for the project. It is hoped ground breaking for the center will occur later this year, with a grand opening sometime in 2020.

Regional Editor

