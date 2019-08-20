The Winnebago County Community Foundation recently held its 2019 grant awards ceremony at the Thompson Public Library, Thompson.
The Foundation distributed $123,432.50 in grants to 23 projects of organizations serving Winnebago County.
“The Winnebago County Community Foundation is honored to be part of the stories of these incredible nonprofit organizations and the people they serve,” said Lisa Durby, WCCF committee chair. “The projects funded today will improve the quality of life in our communities and make Winnebago County a better place for all people.”
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount are listed below by funding areas.
Art and Culture
• Brickstreet Theatre, Digital Set and Sound, $2,000
• Winnebago County Fair Association, Shelter House, $16,000
Community Betterment
• City of Lake Mills, Library - Picture Book Shelving, $5,500
• City of Scarville, City Hall - Office Upgrade, $1,000
• City of Thompson, Library - Patron Desktop Computer and Table, $1,585
• Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, Lake Mills Sesquicentennial Celebration, $1,500
Education
• Iowa College Access Network, Life After High School - Education and Training for All, $1,000
• North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Ag Education for Winnebago County Schools, $1,000
• North Iowa Area Community College Foundation, SimMan ALS: Advancing Health Care Education in North Iowa, $3,000
• North Iowa Community School, Bus Camera, $15,000
Environment
• Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, Winnebago County Environmental Education Center - Educating and Connecting Generations Naturally, $20,500
Health
• Forest City Family YMCA, Cardio Equipment Upgrade, $2,500
• Timely Mission Nursing Home, Bathing Spa Plus a Transfer Unit, $7,500
Historic Preservation
• Buffalo Center Historical Society, Ceiling for Grant #5 Rural Schoolhouse, $3,000
• Lake Mills Area Historical Society, Exterior Repairs to 1901 Victorian Home, $3,000
• Winnebago Historical Society, 2019 Paint Project, $2,000
Human Service
• City of Forest City, Police Department - In Car Camera Systems, $6,677.50
• City of Lake Mills, Fire Department - Positive Pressure Fan, $5,500
• Duncan Heights, Van Project, $4,000
• Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Basics, $2,940
• Kum-A-Long Club, West Window Replacement, $9,730
• Lake Mills Family Center, Classroom Flooring, $7,500
• Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Our Saviors Food Pantry, $1,000
Grants are awarded through WCCF’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Winnebago County. Grants may be awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.
The 2020 grant cycle opens February 1, with an application deadline of April 1. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.winnebagoccf.org.
