National 4-H Week logo

For the 77th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week from October 6-12.

This year’s theme, Inspire Kids to Do, is a campaign will give kids more opportunities to do, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, promotes confident kids who tackle the issues and pursue ambitions. In the United States, 4-H programs empower 6 million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower 1 million young people in more than 50 countries.

In Winnebago County, there are currently seven clubs. These clubs include the Grant Gleaners, Forest Everreadies, Logan Loganeers, Tree Town Trailblazers, FIRST Lego League, Shooting Sports and FIRST Tech Challenge Club. If you would like more information or to enroll in 4-H, now is the time to do so. Re-enrollment fees have been sponsored by the Winnebago County Extension office until December 31. Starting January 1, re-enrollment fees will be $15.

The Winnebago County Extension Office will travel to schools this week to talk with students about 4-H and what it could inspire them to do.

Visit their Facebook page (@ISUEOWinnebago) for more 4-H Week fun.

To learn more about 4-H, or if you have questions, call the Extension Office at (641)584-2261 or e-mail Katie at krfell@iastate.edu.

