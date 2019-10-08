For the 77th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week from October 6-12.
This year’s theme, Inspire Kids to Do, is a campaign will give kids more opportunities to do, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, promotes confident kids who tackle the issues and pursue ambitions. In the United States, 4-H programs empower 6 million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower 1 million young people in more than 50 countries.
In Winnebago County, there are currently seven clubs. These clubs include the Grant Gleaners, Forest Everreadies, Logan Loganeers, Tree Town Trailblazers, FIRST Lego League, Shooting Sports and FIRST Tech Challenge Club. If you would like more information or to enroll in 4-H, now is the time to do so. Re-enrollment fees have been sponsored by the Winnebago County Extension office until December 31. Starting January 1, re-enrollment fees will be $15.
You have free articles remaining.
The Winnebago County Extension Office will travel to schools this week to talk with students about 4-H and what it could inspire them to do.
Visit their Facebook page (@ISUEOWinnebago) for more 4-H Week fun.
To learn more about 4-H, or if you have questions, call the Extension Office at (641)584-2261 or e-mail Katie at krfell@iastate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.