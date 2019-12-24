Winnebago County board OKs medical examiner fee increase

Topics of discussion among the Winnebago Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec 7, included a letter from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The letter asked for readjustment of medical examiner fees from $150 to $300 per case.

The request came at the heels of the accidental death incident that occurred this past December at Rembrandt, outside of Thompson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Board Chairman Terry Durby shared during the meeting that in speaking with Dr. Carlson, there had been around 16–18 hours of paperwork dealing with that incident.

It was also noted by the board that paper work at the state level had increased dramatically.

The county budgeted $33,000 in medical examiners' fees per fiscal year and has spent $2,000 to date, according to Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss.

The board approved the fee adjustment.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.