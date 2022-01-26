Winnebago County Board of Supervisors receive budget requests

Winnebago County budget for the fiscal year of 2022/2023 was the main topic of Tuesday’s board meeting. Robert Schwartz, director of the Winnebago Conservation Board, asked for more funding regarding the construction of the nature center.

“Our project obviously went up in price after COVID,” Schwartz said. The project was originally set to cost $1.9 million, but has increased to $2.5 million because of the rise in cost of materials. The conservation board has a bid package ready, but there is a cost gap of $600,000. They’ve changed the infrastructure of the building to make project cheaper, but will keep the project footprint the same.

“We don’t need the money right away, until the bills come. We need to know the gap is covered though before we bid on the project.” said Schwartz. “Some of these prices might be the new normal to some degree, for the next few years at least.”

Presently, the BOS has committed to funding $145,000 for the project. The BOS did not commit to the additional $600,000, but agreed they would be open to amending the budget to allocate more funds to the nature center depending on public opinion. The Winnebago Conservation Board will continue to fundraise and look for other sources of funding.

Winnebago County Recorder Kristin Colby requested funding for scanning courthouse and historical documents into an online system. This system allows important historical information from Winnebago County to be easily accessed without damaging the original documents. The amount needed to finish this project is between $40,000-50,000. The BOS discussed giving $30,000 to finish the project, as Colby said there were some funds left in the recorders document management fund to cover the rest of the cost.

Winnebago Public Health is looking to expand their space after siting issues with space.

“Our lobby is too small… We have two nurses in one office, less than six feet apart, so if one gets sick both have to stay home” said Julie Sorenson. She also expressed that Public Health would like to add a drive through window for COVID tests and immunizations, which would free up lobby space for others who came to the building for other reasons. At the moment, people have to wait in their vehicles until there is enough room to come inside.

Sorenson did not provide a specific amount requested for this issue, but will be present at an open forum on Feb. 16 at NSB at 6 p.m. to speak to the public about possible solutions and cost. The open forum will also discuss the current issues and possible solutions regarding EMS in Winnebago County.

“It’s getting to be quite a problem. One might call it dire”, Susan Smith, board supervisor expressed. The BOS discussed adding another EMS service to Thompson, central to the county, increasing wages for EMS workers, and making EMS an essential service in the county, like police and fire services. The public forum will take place at Forest City NSB at 6 p.m.

Another budget proposal came from Terry Derby to restart a housing incentive program, which would give money to people building houses in the area. In other business, council members:

Agreed upon a 9% raise for Treasurer, Recorder, Auditor and Supervisors

Agreed upon a 14.31% raise for Attorney

Agreed upon a 29.7% raise for Sheriff

Approved a liquor license for Super Bowl in Forest City

Discussed closing a level B road west of Thompson that has stranded multiple drivers in the last few months

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

