This week, Winnebago County voters are receiving updated voter registration cards ahead of the first combined City/School Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.
Winnebago County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss said the cards were sent to update voters on their polling locations for the newly combined City/School Election.
School Elections were traditionally scheduled in Iowa in September in odd-numbered years. The State Legislature recently approved a law to combine the School Election with the City Election that has always been scheduled for November in odd-numbered years.
“This first-ever combined City/School Election has caused us to review our polling locations for this election,” Weiss said. “The Secretary of State’s Office has suggested using the General Election polling locations for this election. That means traditional School Election polling locations will not be used.”
Weiss said the polling locations were chosen to keep the election as affordable as possible for Winnebago County cities and school districts.
Voters should review the cards and keep them for reference. If a voter notices their voting record needs to be updated, they should contact the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office for a new voter registration form or it is available online at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf.
For more information about the 2019 City/School Election contact the Winnebago County Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.