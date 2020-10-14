Winnebago Conservation: Watch animals prep for winter

You may have noticed that many animals seem to be moving around more this time of year. Well, it’s not your imagination. Animals such as squirrels, raccoons, opossums and skunks are busy right now preparing for the approaching winter weather. They’re eating more so they can fatten up, storing away food, and searching for warm spots to huddle up when the weather turns cold.

Yes, many wild animals know what’s coming. They don’t have a radio, a TV, or a phone with a weather app, but they can tell that the days are getting shorter and that can only mean one thing — winter’s coming. So, squirrels busily take fallen leaves and add to their large nests high up in the trees, reinforcing the nests for the winter months. Some squirrels will carry leaves to a hole in a tree where they use them to insulate the cavity and that’s where they’ll spend the winter. Of course, squirrels are also eating as many nuts as they can to fatten up and are storing away nuts for upcoming days when food becomes scarce.