Winnebago Conservation: Raptors on the migration trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the days get shorter and the weather cools down, our local birds begin to head south for warmer climates. It isn’t really the warmer weather that they’re headed for, though; it’s actually the prospect of more available food during the winter months. So, songbirds head south where they’ll find more insects, waterfowl head south where there will be more open water in which to find food, and hummingbirds head south where there will be more flowers. And, although they often get overlooked, many of our raptors head south in the fall, as well.

Raptors include birds such as eagles, hawks, falcons, ospreys, owls, and vultures. They are predators or “birds of prey,” which means that they eat other animals. Some, like many owl species, stay around throughout the winter and are able to find enough prey despite the snow cover. However, here in the Midwest, deep snow often makes it difficult for many raptors to catch enough food. So, during September and October, we often see many species of raptors gracing our autumnal skies, heading south to locations where there is little to no snow cover.