Winnebago Conservation: COVID-19 reintroduces people to the outdoors

The coronavirus has changed 2020 in many ways. For one thing, it didn’t take long to realize that spending time indoors with groups of people was not something we were going to be able to do this year.

So, many people adapted by spending more time outdoors, enjoying socially-distanced activities. And, that was very evident this year at areas managed by the Winnebago County Conservation Board.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conservation Board had to make some changes in 2020. For instance, the Lake Catherine Cabin was closed for 2½ months, from mid-March until the end of May.

Even once the cabin reopened, days were set aside before and after each reservation to allow for extra cleaning. So, the cabin did not get used as much as it did in 2019, but the usage was still more than was expected.

This year, the cabin was occupied for 135 days, as compared to 145 days in 2019. That’s not much of a difference, considering how many days during the year it was unavailable.

But, county campgrounds did show a dramatic increase in usage this year, despite the fact that, for most of the camping season, half of all the campsites were closed to allow for social distancing.