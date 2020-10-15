Winnebago Conservation campgrounds closing on Oct. 19

The two campgrounds managed by the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be closed for the season beginning Oct. 19. Those two campgrounds are located at Thorpe Park, 5 miles west of Forest City, and Dahle Park, 4 miles northwest of Lake Mills. Until snow forces their closure, roads to the campgrounds will remain open. But on the 19th, the water will be shut off, the picnic tables will be moved for the winter, and the fire rings will be removed.